Liberia: Elijah Ema Named Philadelphia Lone Star U-23 Captain

Captain Elijah Ema will captain his team for the first time this season on Saturday, April 13th when the Under-23s welcome Mass United FC

Elijah Ema has been named captain of Philadelphia Lone Star (PLS) FC Under-23s side for the upcoming 2019 United Premier Soccer League season.

A graduate of the club academy, Ema was named captain by head coach Bobby Alion Tuesday, April 9, 2019. According to the club, Ema has been phenomenal for the Under-23s the past two seasons finishing as the team's top scorer in 2017 and 2018.

In 2017, he led the Under-23s in goals and they nearly qualified for the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, but lost away to Lansdowne Bhoys FC in the third qualifying round after dispatching Salone FC 3-1 and United German Hungarians 3-2 in the previous two qualifying rounds.

During the 2018 season, Ema led the Under-23s in goals again in their inaugural season in the UPSL where they qualified for the Northeast American Division playoffs, but lost in the final.

Ema will captain his team for the first time this season on Saturday, April 13th when the Under-23s welcome Mass United FC of Massachusetts in their 2019 UPSL Northeast Pro-premier Season Opener.