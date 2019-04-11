Liberia: USAID Commits to Support Liberia Land Authority

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday, April 11, 2019, committed itself to supporting Liberia Land Authority (LLA) to ensure that the entity is equipped with relevant infrastructure to deliver on its ever-important mandate.

Jamel Liverpool, USAID Democracy, Rights and Governance Advisor, made the remarks in Monrovia at the official launch of the LAA's website (www.lla.gov.lr).

Wednesday's launch brought together Kou Dorliae, Deputy Justice Minister for Economic Affairs, Alphonso B. Henries, representative of civil society organizations, Linus Pott, Land Administration Specialist of World Bank, officials of LLA and others.

Mr. Liverpool said the launch of the website is a monumental step towards enhancing the visibility of the LLA, and its important role in advancing the overall improvement of the lives of ordinary Liberians.

He said USAID through the Land Governance Support Activity (LGSA) continues to be a strategic partner with the LLA, and wider government as it seeks to further its development goals across the country.

"The launch is further evidence of the LLA's commitment to enhancing public awareness of the Land Rights Act, and other relevant policies. The LLA's mission as the principal driver of the implementation of the Land Rights Act uniquely positions the authority as an integral agent for change in the Liberian society," Mr. Liverpool, who proxied for USAID-Liberia Mission Director Dr. Anthony Chan, said.

According to him, the possibility of ensuring long-term economic growth through individual and community land ownership is becoming a reality, now that the acquisition of land rights is accessible to all Liberians.

"It is our hope that this website will be used for its intended purpose, regularly updated to enable stakeholders and the general population to get up-to-date information on programming of the LLA," Liverpool said.

While the website remains a welcoming venture, Mr. Liverpool said it is important to disseminate information about land tenure.

Dr. Yohannes Gebremedhin, Chief of Party of the Land Governance Support Activity (LGSA), said the launch of the website presents the opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the institutional development of the land, and to support efforts that the LLA is making to meet the expectation of the people of Liberia for improved land administration.

Gebremedhin said the LLA has supported the LLA to take positive steps toward building a functioning land administration system, and implementing the Land Rights Act, but said much work remain to be done.

"The launch of the LLA website represents one aspect of the LGSA's support to the LLA in relation to its institutional development. LGSA remains delighted to see that the LLA is meeting the development objectives of the website with great interest," Dr. Gebremedhin said.

He said for the website to effectively contribute to the work of the LLA, the information provided through it should always be accurate, current and informative.

Attorney J. Adams Manobah, LLA Acting Chair, who launched the website, said the technology remains cardinal to the working of the authority.

He said utilizing technology of current dispensation by any institution creates an opportunity for progress, assuring LLA's preparedness to make maximum use of technology. The LLA's website was financed by the Land Governance Support Activity (LGSA).

"We are launching the website in fulfillment of Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) requirement. We are aware what Liberia stands to benefit, because one of the requirements is to get an active website," Mr. Manobah said.

Manobah lauded partners, including USAID, LGSA, the ministries of Justice, Finance and Development for the support provided to LLA.

Linus Pott, Land Administration Specialist of World Bank, said the launch of the website is the first step to increasing public awareness about LLA's activities. Pott said the launch also shows some level of transparency by the LLA, as citizens need to know the activities of the authority.