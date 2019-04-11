Cameroon: Tunisian Investors Prospect Cameroon

Managers of some 10 companies from Tunisia will spend one week in Cameroon to avail themselves of investment opportunities.

A team of investors from Tunisia is currently visiting Cameroon to exchange ideas and share experiences as well as look for opportunities to invest in Cameroon. The investors are taking advantage of the bilateral relations between both countries to establish relations. The investors mostly in the Mechanical Electronics and Electrical sectors met on April 9, 2019 at the Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Craft (CCIMA) in Douala to brainstorm on how to do better business. The managers of some ten companies from Tunisia will spend one week in Cameroon to established business ties with some private investors.

During the meeting, the Tunisian Ambassador to Cameroon, His Excellency Jalel Snoussi disclosed that Tunisia is well developed in the Mechanical Electronics and Electrical sectors thus Cameroonian operators should use the opportunity to get firsthand information so as to develop local industries. He said the Tunisian Economic prospecting mission to Cameroon will connect with Cameroonian private sectors as well as identify investment opportunities. He saluted the bilateral relationship between Cameroon and Tunisia which have given the occasion for Cameroonian operators to know the Tunisian market and their potentials. His Excellency Jalel Snoussi did not minced words when he urged both Cameroonian and Tunisian operators to grab the opportunity and expand their perspective.

On his part, the vice President of CCIMA Ayangma Amang Protais explained that the prospecting mission is in line with the Africa Dev Export project which was in Douala from the 18-22 of February 2019. He acknowledged that the bilateral relationship between both countries is evolving rapidly and he believed that Cameroonian companies in the Mechanical and Electrical industries will benefit from the discussions.

Meanwhile the Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce Tunisia, Najeh Abdessalem revealed that his government is out to expand commercial ties with African Countries and Cameroon in particular. He added that Cameroon has great potentials that are yet to be exploited. He said they are out to encourage Tunisian investors to expand their tentacles in Cameroon. He was optimistic that both the Cameroonian and Tunisian operators will benefit from their mission.