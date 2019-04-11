10 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Security and Intelligence Service Affirms Its Belief On Right of Peaceful Demonstration

Khartoum — The National Security and Intelligence Service (NSS) Wednesday issued a statement affirming its commitment to the peaceful movement of the Sudanese nation that is inspired by the spirit of April revolution, expressing its absolute belief in the right of peaceful demonstration which is guaranteed by the Constitution and the legal charters as long as this right is practiced in accordance with the regulations.

The National Security and Intelligence has warned of negative trends for effecting sabotage, robbery, looting, terrifying of citizens, assault on public and private properties through a minority which is lacking wisdom and conscience,

The statement affirmed that the National Security and Intelligence Service is carrying out its duties for keeping security and protecting the safety of the homeland and the citizens in coordination with all the security bodies.

The National Security and Intelligence Service has called on the citizens to be alert to the attempts to slide the country into a state of total of anarchy.

