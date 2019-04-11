Sudan: Minister of Information Heads Meeting of Media Corporations Leaders

Khartoum — The Minister of Information and Government spokesman, Hassan Ismail, chaired Wednesday at the Council of Ministers a meeting with the media corporations' leaders, directors of TV channels , the Police official spokesman and representative of the Armed Forces' spokesman.

Ismail said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting came in implementation the directives of the Prime Minister to provide the citizens with information and to correct information transmitted and to transfer facts about the situation on the ground to the citizens without addition or omission.

The meeting recommended extension of the coordinating meeting to include other media corporations and representatives of the Security Service and the Health Ministry with the aim to providing the public opinion with correct information.