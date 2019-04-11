4 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Aila Chairs Meeting of Political Development Follow Up Committee

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Taher Aila chaired Wednesday a meeting of the committee assigned to follow up the political developments in the country.

The Minister of Information and Communications and government spokesman, Hassan Ismail, said that the meeting heard to a number of reports presented by the concerned ministers.

He said that the Minister of Federal Government General Siddiq Amer, presentwed a report on the situations in the states, indicating to the continuation of tension in the area linking the Blue Nile Bridge and Kober Bridge in Khartoum State.

The Government spokesman underlined that the National Prime Minister, during the meeting, affirmed that the government has provided the reguested money to purchase the local wheat.

He pointed out that the meeting assured on the arrangement carried out by the Ministry of Water Resources and Electricity to provide electricity during Summer.

The minister also indicated that the meeting also reviewed a report on the the current developments in the state presented by the Director of Khartoum State Police.

