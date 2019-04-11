Sudan: Chief Justice Holds Extended Meeting in Rabak

Rabak — The Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, held at the start of his visit to White Nile State Wednesday an at meeting at the State Government's General Secretariat in Rabak with the state security committee and Council of Ministers in presence of Deputy Wali (governor) of the State, Dr Siddiq Abdul-Gadir Al-Merair.

The meeting heard a detailed repor about criminal reports and crimes of theft and drugs presented by the state's Police Director, Maj. Gen. Esam-Eddin Abdalla.

The meeting also heard a briefing from Commander of the 18th Infantry Brigade about the security situations along the borderline with South Sudan State, the efforts to combat smuggling and the urgent needs for forces stationed at borders.

The Director of the Intelligence and Security Service in the state, Brig, RadhiAlla Al-Abbas presented a briefing about the security situation in the localities of the state and summery trials held for participants in the recent riot incidents.

The Chief Justice has lauded level of coordination between the judicial, security and executive bodies in the White Nile State, underlining that the visit aims to stand on justice performance at courts and giving directives for the coming stage.

The Deputy Wali affirmed the state government concern with the enhancement of justice and the work to achieving security and stability and social and peaceful co-existence.