10 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chief Justice Holds Extended Meeting in Rabak

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabak — The Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris, held at the start of his visit to White Nile State Wednesday an at meeting at the State Government's General Secretariat in Rabak with the state security committee and Council of Ministers in presence of Deputy Wali (governor) of the State, Dr Siddiq Abdul-Gadir Al-Merair.

The meeting heard a detailed repor about criminal reports and crimes of theft and drugs presented by the state's Police Director, Maj. Gen. Esam-Eddin Abdalla.

The meeting also heard a briefing from Commander of the 18th Infantry Brigade about the security situations along the borderline with South Sudan State, the efforts to combat smuggling and the urgent needs for forces stationed at borders.

The Director of the Intelligence and Security Service in the state, Brig, RadhiAlla Al-Abbas presented a briefing about the security situation in the localities of the state and summery trials held for participants in the recent riot incidents.

The Chief Justice has lauded level of coordination between the judicial, security and executive bodies in the White Nile State, underlining that the visit aims to stand on justice performance at courts and giving directives for the coming stage.

The Deputy Wali affirmed the state government concern with the enhancement of justice and the work to achieving security and stability and social and peaceful co-existence.

Sudan

Sudan's Army Ousts Al-Bashir

Sudan's military has announced that long time president Omar al Bashir has been arrested and taken to a safe place. His… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.