Sudan: Dr. Faisal Calls On Non-Signatory Movements to Negotiate Seriously

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Official of the Peace Dossier, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, has affirmed the government's firm stance on the peace process as a strategic option for the government, calling on the non-signatory movements to join the negotiations seriously.

During his meeting Wednesday at the Republican Palace with the head of the UNAMID mission for Darfur, Dr. Faisal gave a detailed briefing on the situation in the country, asserted the keenness of the President of the Republic to complete the peace process and to realize stability in the country.

Dr. Faisal stressed the government's commitment to provide all facilities to complete the withdrawal of UNAMID forces from Darfur according to the agreed upon timetable, which ends in 2020.

He said that the meeting dealt with arrangements for exit of UNAMID from Darfur according to the scheduled timetables and reactivation of the peace process in Darfur, adding that the situation emphasizes the importance of reactivating the negotiations with the armed movements and the sitting directly of the parties to the dialogue table.

Meanwhile, the head of the UNAMID mission for Darfur, Ambassador Jermaya Kingsley Mamapulu, has pointed to his contacts with the government and the movements of Jibril Ibrahim and Minni Arko Minawi and his meetings with African mediation in Addis Ababa, which he said made clear progress towards peace.

He pledged to continue his contacts in the near future to encourage all parties to reach a peace agreement.