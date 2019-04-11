Namibia: Economic Advisers Won't Be Paid - State House Lazarus Amukeshe

The high-level panel of economic advisers appointed last week is not going to cost the state anything, the Presidency claims President Hage Geingob appointed 22 people, to a panel which includes academics and private sector executives, to assist with the revival of the economy.

"They are going to assist voluntarily," State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari told The Namibian on Tuesday.

He was responding to questions sent to State House seeking clarification on the appointment of the panel to be called high-level panel on the Namibian economy (HLPNE).

The panel is a revival of the presidential economic advisory council (PEAC) established by former president Sam Nujoma to strengthen the social compact between the government, the private sector and the labour market. The appointment of the panel has triggered a backlash, with the public accusing Geingob of having too many expensive advisers that are duplicating the work already being done by line ministries.

Hengari insisted the panel was not bloated and unique to Namibia as the public claims, saying there are similar panels worldwide with even more members.

Hengari further said none of the members was appointed based on serving any government institution but solely on the expertise and wisdom they have.

In his 2018 state of the nation address, Geingob said he wanted only 12 advisers but has increased the number to 22.

Hengari defended this, saying the focus should be on skills, not on the size of the panel.

"It should not be about the number, but about the expertise they bring to the table," he said.

The director of the Institute of Public Policy Research, Graham Hopwood, however, said he is not impressed by the committee.

"The presidential advisory committees appointed during the Nujoma and Pohamba eras were ineffective and largely pointless. It is difficult to see how this panel will be different," he said.

He said the group was too large to present a logical view of the economy and offer the president clear advice.

"Much of what needs to be done to revive the economy is already well-known - it is government's inability to implement and deliver which is the problem," Hopwood argued.

He further said he was not sure how the panel would assist in implementing existing strategies but instead sees the panel as another white elephant.

"Why don't National Planning commissioners provide the necessary advice?" Hopwood asked.

He said a panel of five local economists would have been a better structure.

Simonis and Storms analyst Indileni Nanghonga welcomed the new panel but said the government must also respond.

"As with everything and if history is to be relied upon, the proof is still in the pudding, and all falls on timely implementation," she said.

The panel which has already held its first meeting will be in office for a year, up to the end of March 2020.

"To ensure we are more proactive, resilient and innovative in our developmental approaches, I have broadened the panel to tap into local, regional and global intellectual capacities," the president said.

The panel has three foreign nationals on board whose interest in Namibia is unknown at this point.

Chaired by EOS Capital managing director Johannes !Gawaxab and his deputy, Nangula Uaandja - the panel is also tasked to consider the impact of technological advancements on the future of work.

"Policy responses should directly give incentives to job creation as a primary target, rather than a by-product of economic policy," Geingob said.

The president further said the intent of the panel is to solicit evidence-based recommendations, strategies and interventions able to prove useful in reviving and accelerating inclusive economic growth through private-sector-led investment. According to !Gawaxab, the members of the panel were appointed on merit.

"Through a consultative process, candidates that demonstrated requisite professional experience and ability to contribute were identified," he said.

!Gawaxab further said the identified candidates were requested to submit CVs and make themselves available to serve on the panel before appointment and announcement.

The appointment came after The Namibian ran stories based on an assessment by the International Monetary Fund that the government was failing to save the ailing economy.

The report titled 'Fiscal Risk Statement' released in November 2018 identified structural issues indicative of fiscal collapse around public spending, public enterprises and public sector participation and dominance in the market. Many of the panel members are serving or served on the boards of key economic institutions of the country. Some of these institutions were viewed as being troublesome and sucking state coffers dry year after year.

The Presidency on various platforms has called on a private sector-led economic growth, and the appointment of the private sector executives and academics could be seen as a pointer towards the desired growth.

Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has a 24 member advisory council on the economy while South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa has five.