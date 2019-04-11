Namibia: 32 Plots Electrified in Onayena Settlement

Omuthiya — Development is crawling into Onayena, with 32 plots recently electrified in the relatively newly proclaimed settlement.

The councillor for Onayena constituency, Iiyambo Indongo, told New Era that the settlement is advancing with a number of projects underway such as the installation of streetlights.

The 32 plots will soon be handed over to prospective individuals to build houses.

In addition, he said, electricity is being extended to a school in Onangombe village of Ohangwena Region, which borders with Onayena. "We are on the right trajectory and managed to fight until our plights were heard. Nored is busy extending electricity poles to Nicky Uugwanga Primary School in Eenhana constituency. I, therefore, also commend the principal for the efforts he made all along," stressed Indongo. He said another development is upgrading to bitumen standard the 1.5-kilometre stretch from Omulunga Open Market to Nehale Secondary School, which is being undertaken by Kambwa Construction (Pty) Ltd. Indongo added that these projects have uplifted the livelihood of the community through the provision of short-term employment. In terms of provision of housing, he said six houses are being constructed by Premium Construction Works cc under the Build Together programme.

"We want to bring services to the community, and we are happy to say FNB has promised to bring an ATM to the area for a month-and-a-half. After this period, they will assess if the facility was under or properly utilised to determine if a long-term service can be provided," said an ecstatic councillor. "This will be a relief to the majority of communities in the eastern side constituencies of Epembe (Ohangwena), Okankolo and Onyaanya," he said, "as they would no longer need to travel long distances to Ondangwa to withdraw money."