Angola: MPLA Party Mobilises for Fight Against Corruption, Impunity

Luanda — The governing MPLA party will launch on 26 April, in Luanda, a campaign to moralise the society about the need to engage in the fight against corruption, flattery, impunity and nepotism.

The campaign, which will continue until the year 2021, will also mobilise members of the civil society, religious institutions and the citizens in general, as revealed last Wednesday, at a press conference, the governing party's spokesman.

According to Paulo Pombolo, who is the party's Politburo secretary for Information, the campaign is essentially intended to promote actions aimed at raising people's awareness for the prevention of corruption countrywide.

In view of such intention, the MPLA Politburo has approved the motto "To Fight Corruption, Nepotism, Flattery and Impunity is to guarantee a better future and well-being of Angolan families".

Paulo Pombolo underscored the need for a stern fight against the said ills which, he ascertained, taint the image of the country and create difficulties to the Angolan families.

The politician went on to say that it is necessary to retrieve moral, civic and ethical values in the Angolan society.

In the ambit of the campaign, the party has prepared a vast programme that includes lectures on the role of the family, the civil society and justice organs in the fight against corruption, as well as on international experiences regarding the fight against corruption and money laundering.

The MPLA spokesman deemed it fundamental the participation of the civil society in the campaign, which in turn will help to disseminate the messages to other citizens who are militants of the ruling party.

Still in the ambit of the campaign, the MPLA Politburo is promoting on Thursday (11 April), in the southern Huila Province, two rallies that are to be chaired by the party's vice president, Luísa Damião.

ANGOP has learnt that the two rallies will also mark the start of the party's grassroots structures' mandates renovation process, which will culminate with the extraordinary congress scheduled to happen in June.

135 NEW CC MEMBERS

Meanwhile, the governing party will be holding its 7th Extraordinary Congress on 15 June, this year, in which its 363-member Central Committee (CC) will be widened.

The gathering will elect 135 new members for the party's Central Committee, 80 per cent of whom will be young militants up to the age of 45, as revealed by the information secretary, Paulo Pombolo.