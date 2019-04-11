Zimbabwe: Herentals Target Yadah

HERENTALS yesterday donated to the victims of Cylone Idai, with coach Kumbi Mutiwekuziva saying his club was targeting victory over Yadah Stars in a league match at Rufaro on Sunday.

Mutiwekuziva was part of the Herentals FC and Group of Colleges entourage which donated a consignment of goods in the capital yesterday. He said they should start winning games.

"It's a cause for concern and we need to pick ourselves up in our next encounter against Yadah Stars who are not going to be easy opponents as they are in the same predicament as ours," said the gaffer.

"We can't say we are playing that badly, but lady luck is not on our side.

"Mind you, last season we lost our two opening matches and people started to count us out, but after Week Three, we became one of the teams to beat.

"I am happy with the team and it was unfortunate we lost in Kariba in the dying stages of the game and we need to guard against that in our next games.

"There is still a lot to play for and we are targeting to improve from our sixth position last year to be better-placed this year."

The gaffer said he still had faith in his ageless vice captain Innocent Benza, the oldest player in the league.

"I think you are going to see more of him and I believe he will be making a lot of difference," said the coach.