Namibia: 'I Don't Have Binoculars' ... Kasingo Admits She Struggles to Control MPs

National Assembly Deputy speaker Loide Kasingo says it is difficult to control what members of parliament do during proceedings in the house because she does not have a pair of "binoculars".

In an interview with The Namibian yesterday, Kasingo said although there were standing rules and orders on how members of parliament should conduct themselves during debates in the National Assembly (NA), the presiding officer would struggle to enforce those rules on every member during sessions.

Kasingo was asked to comment on the recent incident in which safety and security minister Charles Namoloh was recorded on camera, watching a video clip during discussions on the N$66 billion national budget on Tuesday.

This was, however, not the first time that parliamentarians have been caught doing "miscellaneous acts" during proceedings.

Last year, Namoloh was also caught playing the computer game, "Candy Crush", during NA proceedings.

Trade and industry minister Tjekero Tweya was caught surfing an international dating website [Twoo] in parliament.

In general, most members of the National Assembly would engage in personal conversations, keep themselves busy reading newspapers, or in the case of Namoloh and deputy minister of public enterprises Veikko Nekundi and land reform minister Utoni Nujoma, shout at or interject and object to speeches by members of the opposition, with comments related to the colonial era.

According to the National Assembly's standing rules and orders, members of parliament are not allowed to converse aloud or read newspapers, or attend to any other issue which does not have anything to do with the business under consideration.

Although this rule exists, Kasingo said it was difficult to implement because she does not have a pair of binoculars to check what every legislator was doing during discussions and debates.

"You saw that I was presiding. I don't have binoculars or the equipment that you people have, to check on what every member was doing. There are standing rules and orders of parliament. If you want a proper response, come to my office when I come back from the funeral next week," she added in reference to Namoloh's act.

She, however, declined to comment further on the issue, saying she was preparing for the National Assembly, and that she was mourning the late Ondonga leader King Immanuel Elifas, who will be buried on Saturday.

Namoloh on Tuesday, however, said The Namibian "provoked me" by capturing him watching the video clip and sharing it with the public before asking him what he was watching.

He said the video clip tarnished his image and made him look like a useless MP, although he was always committed to the businesses of the National Assembly.

The minister on Tuesday claimed that he was watching a video clip of a military operation in Venezuela.

According to him, a clip of this kind teaches him of new army and police tactics in other countries, which could be introduced and implemented in the Namibian context.

The minister further stated that he always watches video clips of this kind, and that "even yesterday, I was watching an operation on combating poaching".

Namoloh added that sometimes during proceedings in the NA, he also watches video clips he receives from the police.

He said he has evidence [saved video clips and search history] that shows he watches videos of police and military operations on various issues from other countries.

Meanwhile, Rally for Democracy and Progress' Mike Kavekotora this week also accused presiding officers in the National Assembly of starting the sessions late, saying they "lacked control."

"Our starting time is 14h30, but many a times we only start at 15h00," he told The Namibian.

He also admitted that sometimes members of parliament sneak out after breaks or at any other time, in response to recent media reports that MPs were bunking sessions after the tea- break.

- Additonal reporting by Paulina Ndalikokule