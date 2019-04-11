Zimbabwe: Food Relief for Makonde

COMMUNITY leaders, including House of Assembly members and councillors, should help Government identify those in need of food assistance following the drought experienced this agricultural season, Senator for Makonde Prisca Mupfumira has said.

This comes amid growing requests for food relief from villagers in Makonde and Mhangura constituencies being channelled through the legislators.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Makonde inter-district meeting in Chinhoyi at the weekend, Sen Mupfumira, who is also Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, said there was enough grain for all Zimbabweans.

"The weather was not good and people are under threat from hunger. The President is saying no one should die of hunger. We still have grain in our reserves. Community leaders including MPs and especially our councillors should come together to identify those in need," she said.

"We are not talking about those already on social welfare. Leaders should generate new lists that include everyone so that people get food relief. MPs and councillors should work hard to ensure that when the food comes it gets to the people."

Sen Mupfumira said Cabinet had approved the reintroduction of the Food for Work programme which would be spearheaded by councils and the District Development Fund (DDF).

Food distribution, she said, should be done by Government officials including the Department of Social Welfare and security organs to ensure equitable distribution.

Makonde legislator Cde Kindness Paradza said all the 19 wards in the constituency had registered total crop failure.

"The main challenge in Makonde is that crops failed. Only a few areas in Matoranjera in Wards 10 and 12 managed to get groundnuts. We are in need of food relief," he said.

Mhangura MP Cde Precious Chinhamo-Masango said the situation was also dire in her constituency.

Turning to the party, Sen Mupfumira said the growth and strength of the party lay in unity and discipline.

"People should exercise responsible use of social media. It does not help the party and the country to peddle lies and fake news on social media.

"People should depart from the primary election mode but embrace development towards attainment of Vision 2030 being pursued by President Mnangagwa," she said.

Zanu-PF National Youth League deputy secretary for indigenisation and empowerment Cde Mike Chimombe said people should take advantage of programmes being rolled out by Government including fish farming, beekeeping and forestry, among others.

"President Mnangagwa found the country in a bad state and is now trying to fix things but pain will be experienced in the process. Things shall be well in the country.

"Let's take advantage of policies and programmes that are being introduced by Government," he said.

He called for unity in Makonde District saying focus should be on ensuring that President Mnangagwa wins in 2023.