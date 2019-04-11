Nigeria: Govt Insures 48 Health Institutions Against Fire, Flood, Others

Disturbed by the recurrent losses recorded on Nigeria's health investments, the Federal Government has insured the assets of 48 tertiary health institutions against risks associated with fire, flood and other natural disasters.

This was made known at a sensitisation workshop on implementation of assets insurance of parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Health in Abuja on Wednesday.

Jonah Nedamanya, Regional Head (North) of Niger Insurance Plc, the Lead Underwriter of the asset insurance scheme of the ministry, who spoke at the event, said: "The Federal Government for the last 20 years has invested huge amounts in the procurement of buildings, diagnostic equipment, facilities and vehicles in tertiary health institutions under the Federal Ministry of Health.

"To ensure these investments are protected against natural disasters and to avoid total loss, we have taken up a policy for the assets. So, there's a new cover in place now. The premium has been paid by the government on behalf of these institutions."

But pressed by reporters to reveal how much the Federal Government paid as premium for the insurance cover, Mr Nedamanya became evasive.

He said, "Basically, it's not an issue of how much was paid. What we are talking about is the consideration that is in place. The government has taken it upon itself to provide that cover.

"I don't have the figures here with me but there is a cover for insurable circumstances in these health institutions. The policy is effective till December, and covers buildings and other critical equipment from fire, flood and other natural disasters."

He added, "There are 48 institutions under this cover. We have a list of 48 that has keyed into the scheme out of a total 74.

"It is so because at the beginning we asked them to supply necessary information. Only 48 have keyed in and they are on cover. But we are not saying the rest cannot join. We'll slot their information in at the time we get it. They will be covered as well."