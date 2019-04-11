Namibia: Top Cheri Composes Song for Children Literature Awards

Windhoek — The Namibian Children Writing Competition Award Ceremony and Book Launch of the three winning authors hosted by I am the Key Children Media will take place this Saturday at the National Independence Memorial Museum.

The Namibian Children Writing competition which was launched last year aims to create an environment of inclusion and participation for children in Namibia, by providing a platform where children can express themselves through literature.

This year, the competition attracted 125 entries. I Am the Key Children Media encouraged participants to take part in the Namibian Children Writing competition by actively engaging through social media platforms.

They posted flyers and posters announcing the opening of the competition on all their social media platforms, which included Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The organisers also actively posted the same posters and flyers repetitively throughout the competition, encouraging participants to start writing early and to be creative.

To top it up, as part of her social responsibility, local singer and actress Monica Pinias well known as Top Cheri will grace the event with a song performance. The song entitled Dream is aimed at inspiring children who will attend the launch to not allow their circumstances limit their dreams.

"After witnessing our struggle on Facebook, Top Cheri volunteered her talent to assist us by recording a song for the awards and to assist the organisation in raising funds by performing for free. She shared the experience of her own book journey and offered to assist in this project and the promotion of the books," the executive director of I am the Key Children Media, Ndahafa Hapulile said.

Some familiar faces to grace the occasion include former politician Dr Libertina Amathila who will be the keynote speaker. Unicef Country Representative for Namibia Rachel Odede, Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare Doreen Sioka, and reigning Miss Namibia Selma Kamanya have a slot on the official programme to inspire and encourage the children that dreams do come true.

"We wanted to show children that dreams do come true and we made sure that our programme speaks to the theme, from the little girl from the Kunene Region who became a doctor and a Deputy Prime Minister, a humble girl who is now a Minister of Gender, to the beautiful Kwaluudhi girl who became Miss Namibia, the Namibian Princess. These are people who achieved their dreams, our stars," adds Hapulile.

During the awards ceremony, the three books that will be launched are How Maria became a teacher, written by nine-year old Grace Nantinda, The Gifted Girl by 10-year old Cherise Tamia Vogel and Olufuko Princess by 13-year old Nguvitjita Movirongo.