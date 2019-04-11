10 April 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: U.S. - Mnangagwa On the Right Path

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

The United States government has this Wednesday, showered praises on the Zimbabwe administration for implementing reforms which benefit it's nationals.

US ambassador o Zimbabwe Brian Nichols told a local radio station that his country was ready to work with Zimbabwe and believes the nation's future is bright.

"Reforms government is pursuing is the right thing for the Zimbabwean people. Added benefit is it eases concerns of the international community.

"We believe Zimbabwe has a bright future, we want to be here to support & partner with the people of Zimbabwe going forward," Nichols said.

He however insisted that sanctions imposed on the country are a a road map to better relations between Zimbabwe and the US adding these have had no impact on the economy or ordinary people.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa a Sellout Who Won't Finish His Term - Malema

South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out at Zimbabwe's President Emmerson… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.