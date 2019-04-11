Zimbabwe: U.S. - Mnangagwa On the Right Path

The United States government has this Wednesday, showered praises on the Zimbabwe administration for implementing reforms which benefit it's nationals.

US ambassador o Zimbabwe Brian Nichols told a local radio station that his country was ready to work with Zimbabwe and believes the nation's future is bright.

"Reforms government is pursuing is the right thing for the Zimbabwean people. Added benefit is it eases concerns of the international community.

"We believe Zimbabwe has a bright future, we want to be here to support & partner with the people of Zimbabwe going forward," Nichols said.

He however insisted that sanctions imposed on the country are a a road map to better relations between Zimbabwe and the US adding these have had no impact on the economy or ordinary people.