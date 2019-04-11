Nigeria: Leaders, Activists Storm Warri Tomorrow for Tompolo Birthday

Leaders and activists from different parts of Niger Delta will converge on Warri, Delta State, tomorrow, for a symposium to mark the birthday of former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

Former Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Power, Ambassador Godknows Igali, will preside over the 3rd symposium on "Tompolo and the Agitation for the Development of Coastal States of Niger Delta."

Former chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Professor Seiyefa Beisibe, is the guest speaker.

Tompolo, who accepted amnesty when the late President Umaru Yar'Adua declared amnesty for militants in 2009 and visited President Muhammadu Buhari after his 2015 victory to assure him of his support, went underground in 2016, when security agencies started hunting for him over alleged corruption cases, which he had described as witch-hunt.

His activism coupled with others led to the establishment of Nigeria Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, Delta State, the first of its kind in the area.

Coincidentally, the structures for his proposed Mieka Diving School, which NIMASA bought from him and for which allegations of fraud were raised against him, are what MMU is using as its temporal site in Kurutie.

He is regarded by many agitators in the region as a role model.