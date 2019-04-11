Zimbabwe: Nedbank Employees in Court

Three Nedbank Zimbabwe employees have appeared before a Mutare magistrate facing allegations of defrauding the bank of more than US$80 000.

This comes as 28 of the bank's employees across the country were implicated in a massive forex scandal where bank tellers swapped depositors' US-dollar bank balances with electronic money (RTGS), prejudicing the bank of more than US$1,1 million.

Some of the employees that were implicated in the scam are reportedly on the run. Stella Nyabadza, Yuhzel Mumba and Stanley Mabiza appeared before Mutare magistrate Mr Lazarus Murendo facing charges of fraud as defined in section 136 of Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

More to follow...