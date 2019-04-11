Zimbabwe: Find Own Signature Tune for Identity - Calaz Urges Young Artists

Award winning ZimDancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has advised upcoming artists from his genre to have signature lyrics to guard against "sounding the same".

In a thought provoking post Sunday, Calaz ( real name Tawanda Mumanyi) challenged rising artists whom he described as the "next generation of Zimdancehall" to have a distinct lyrical chants.

Mumanyi encouraged Zimdancehall singers to master their own tune which will separate them from the next musician.

The 'Mumota murikubvira' hitmaker took to his Instagram official page posting a 1-minute video captioned "my advice to the next generation of Zimdancehall, #nothing personal."

"My advice to the next generation is all your songs should not sound the same. All your songs have the same tune although they are from different musicians.

"In another scenario an artist has 15 songs but they still sound like only one song," he said.

The chanter added that mastering a distinct technique is important in the music industry.

"So I am advising you to be unique, master your own technique. The moment you sound like one person we (listeners) cannot tell whose song it is," Mumanyi said.

Calaz has established the lyrical chant "check check check" which dominates his songs and has developed into his identity signature tune.