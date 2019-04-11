Namibia: Gladiators Lack International Nous

THE Brave Gladiators require regular international football for them to be competitive at that level, head coach Brian Isaacs observed on Tuesday after Botswana eliminated his side from the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers on a 3-2 aggregate score.

That lack of exposure was evident against an improving Botswana who won 1-0 at home on Friday, as they put up an efficient away performance to force a 2-2 draw and ensure they set up a second-round showdown with Fifa Women's World Cup-bound South Africa.

In contrast, Namibia were untidy, and lacked cohesion and composure in front of an expectant home crowd at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Patches of brilliance, provided mostly by their peerless captain Zenatha Coleman, were undone by extended periods of poor ball retention and lethargic decision-making.

The buzzing Coleman's efforts in attack were not mirrored by her teammates in defence. The Spain-based forward lived up to the hype, scoring two sumptuous first-half free-kicks.

While the first was a fairly routine effort, the second was a scorching angled drive from near the corner flag that flew in off the underside of the crossbar to send the crowd into meltdown.

But each time she scored, her teammates slipped up at the back, allowing the Batswana Mares' heroine Nondi Mahlasela to equalise twice, on 10 and 52 minutes, with two carbon copy tap-ins on the counter.

"I think we had an excellent first half, but when we came back for the second, we were a little relaxed, and allowed them to score an equaliser," Isaacs told reporters in is post-match analysis of the tie.

"It was a lack of concentration. At the end of the day, it was human error, and unfortunately we conceded two soft goals. Otherwise, we played well, and I cannot blame them."

The disjointed performance highlighted the need for more international matches for Namibia's women, said Isaacs, echoing Coleman's desire to see her side past Botswana and guarantee at least two more internationals.

The Gladiators' last competitive match was a 2018 Cosafa Women's Championship 0-1 loss to Zimbabwe on 13 September.

That regional competition is Namibia's only other likely international engagement this year, but the date and host are yet to be determined.

"These girls are not playing international friendlies, and as a result they lack fitness for international games. With one or two friendlies, we can solve these problems."

Conceding two goals at home and failing to score in Gaborone is not an indication that the Gladiators were outplayed, Isaacs added.

"On the other side, they [Botswana] played well because we did not play to our full potential. But they are not better than us; it is just that we made two unnecessary mistakes, and allowed them back into the game," Isaacs explained.

His counterpart, Gaolethlou Nkutwilisang, was elated with her side's performance and progress.

"I think we did our assignment very well. We came here knowing that we'll find a team that will be solid, so we tried to contain them. We managed to score two goals, which were very important for us," Nkutwilisang said.

"The next round will be tough. We'll try to prepare for it with international friendly games, and get into camp early."