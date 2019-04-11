Liberia Gets One Million Euro for Meeting EU's Assets Declaration Benchmark

The Government of Liberia has qualified for One Million Euro in direct budget support from the European Union after meeting Assets declaration benchmark, which covers Verification of 10% of 2017 Asset Declaration & Verification of 10% of 2018 Asset Declaration, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Corruption said Wednesday.

LACC in collaboration with Team VERITAS, a consortium of anti-graft institutions, comprising of the General Audit Commission (GAC), the Internal Audit Agency (IAA) and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and relevant third-party information sources, has completed the off-site verification of the third verification cycle.

The report has been submitted to the

National Authorizing Office (NAO) for further' transmission to the European Union(EU).

The 2017 cycle covered declarants from the period of January 2015 to December A total of 573 declarants from 69 government functionaries fall within this category; while the 2018 cycle covered the period of January 2018 to March 2019 and recorded 344 declarations.

The second phase of the verification process, which covers physical verification and in- person inquiry is ongoing.

"The Body of Commissioners recognizes the hard work and commitment of collaborating integrity institutions in ensuring a successful delivery in a timely manner. The Commission also acknowledges the invaluable technical support it received from the USAID/LPAC project," the LACC said.

"The full report is published on LACC's website at www.lacc.gov.Ir"