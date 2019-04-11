10 April 2019

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Diplomatic Shakeup - Five Sirleaf-Era Ambassadors Axed

The Liberian government Wednesday recalled five ambassadors serving in West Africa and the Middle East at the behest of President George Weah.

Sylvester Pewee Assistant Foreign Minister for Press and Public Affairs made the announcement on Radio OK FM in the capital Monrovia. Senior foreign Ministry officials have confirmed the shakeup in the country's five foreign missions including the top Abuja post.

The affected Ambassadors are: John Ballout - Qatar, Dr. Brahima Kaba - Saudi Arabia, Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh - Nigeria, Vivian Wreh - Guinea and Genevieve Kennedy Liberia's Ambassador to Ghana.

There has been no official reasons were the diplomats were removed besides the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement that it was effected in accordance with Articles 54 and 56 of Liberia's 1986 Constitution. Those provisions empowered the President to hired and fired.

All five ambassadors were appointed by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

