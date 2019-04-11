Zimbabwe: Another Gvt Official in Court Over Theft of Cyclone Donations

Manicaland provincial social welfare officer, Charity Nyadzungira (45) on Tuesday appeared before a Chipinge magistrate facing charges of stealing aid donated towards victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani.

Chipinge magistrate, Farai Chitima remanded Nyadzungira in custody to 17 April this year.

The State led by Walter Saunyama told the court that on April 3 this year, Nyadzungira of house number 917 Tsvingwe, Penhalonga was intercepted while carrying the stolen goods in her vehicle by Terence Majonga, a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) who was on duty manning the gate at Silver Stream bulk storage shed.

" On 3 April at around 17:00 hours , the accused person who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number WAG-CD23, was stopped by Terrence Majonga a member of the Zimbabwe National Army who was on duty manning the gate at Silver Stream Bulk storage shed.

"Majonga requested to conduct a search in the accused's motor vehicle. It was during the search that he noticed that the accused had some goods which were not on the purported issue voucher which the accused person had," Saunyama told the court.

Some of the stolen good found in Nyadzungira's car according to the State include 2×5 kgs of long grain rice, 19×2 kg economy white rice , 4 x2,5 kg of baby porridge, 2 x1kg maheu, 11 x500 ml mineral water, 1 classic tissue paper and 11 pairs of shoes. The total value of the stolen goods is RTGS$3000-00

The accused was immediately arrested and taken to Chipinge police station.

Nyadzungira arrest follows that of deputy director in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Christine Chedeme on Monday for allegedly stealing the donated aid from the same storage shade.

A police constable stationed at the same command centre Edward Dhumukwa was also nabbed for allegedly stealing an assortment of donations.

Cyclone Idai slammed into Manicaland last month killing over 300 people and leaving over 40 000 displaced. Humanitarian organisations, individuals and governments have heeded the call for assistance that government officials are now accused of either partisan distribution or stealing.