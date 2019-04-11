Seychelles: President of the Republic Meets With Leader of the Opposition On Issues Related to the Public Service Salary Act

press release

President Danny Faure met this morning with the Leader of the Opposition, Hon Father Wavel Ramkalawan, to exchange points of view regarding the proposed amendments to the Public Service Salary Act, specifically the new Public Service Salary Table, which the National Assembly moved to annul following its publication by Regulation on 2nd April 2019.

The Secretary of State for Cabinet Affairs and the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly also attended the meeting.

The President said that this morning's meeting had been very useful in helping to reach a common understanding of the issues involved.

The President said that he would be appointing a technical committee to continue discussions on the matter, and to reach a consensus for further consideration by the National Assembly.

The President emphasized that Government would backpay public service employees based on the agreed Salary Table from 1st April 2019.