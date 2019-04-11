11 April 2019

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Appoints New CEO of Seychelles Ports Authority

President Danny Faure has today announced the appointment of Mr Ronny Brutus as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Ports Authority.

Mr Brutus holds a Master's Degree in Leadership and Strategy from the Institute of Public Administration of Ireland.

He began his professional career in 1996 in the International Trade Division of the former Seychelles Marketing Board.

He moved to the Seychelles Ports Authority in 2012, where he served in the Business Development Division, and progressed to the level of Director in October 2017.

Mr Brutus' appointment as CEO (SPA) takes effect on Monday 15th April, 2019.

The post of CEO Seychelles Ports Authority became vacant when Colonel Andre Ciseau was confirmed as Secretary General of the Port Management Association of Eastern & Southern Africa (PMAESA) in January 2019.

