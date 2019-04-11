Nigeria: You Can't Become President Through Backdoor - Lai Mohammed Tells Atiku

The federal government on Thursday warned the Presidential candidate of the of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, not to do anything that could land him in avoidable trouble by desperately trying to become president through the backdoor after being rejected by Nigerians at the polls.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, handed down the subtle warning at a media briefing in Abuja in company with the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The minister said it was wrong for Atiku to resort to tactics that were unknown to law in a bid to become the president of Nigeria after filing a petition at the Election Petition Tribunal, which is currently hearing the case.

He said Nigeria is a country bound by laws and that any resort to other illegal measures could be tantamount to embarking on illegality punishable by laws.

