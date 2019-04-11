Kenya: KQ to Resume Daily Flights to the U.S. From June, Signs Codeshare With Delta Airlines

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has activated its codeshare with Delta Airlines that opens seamless travel in the US and Canada.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Sebastian Mikosz said that beginning June, Kenya Airways will increase its frequency to New York from 5 days a week to 7 days a week.

"The New York route continues to be a strategic route for Kenya Airways and as an Airline we are firmly committed to it as we gear up for Summer 2019 season which is a high-flying season," said Mikosz.

The codeshare will enable both business and leisure travellers to enjoy greater connectivity and efficiency in 11 US cities and 4 Canadian cities.

KQ passengers will connect from New York using the direct flight from Nairobi to other cities within the US and Canada.

The codeshare agreement is also in line with Kenya Airways' broader strategy to assert its presence and expand connectivity across Africa while opening opportunities for tourism, trade and investment.