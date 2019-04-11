Kenya: Mungatana Among 8 Arrested Over Sh51.5 Million Kilifi County Scandal

Nairobi — Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana has been arrested by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the irregular payment of Sh51.5 million shillings to six private companies by Kilifi County government.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said Mungatana was arrested alongside 7 others following approval from the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji after an inquiry file was forwarded to him.

Twalib explained that they will be charged with the fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering false documents and dealing with proceeds of crime.

"The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission undertook investigations on a reported complaint that the Kilifi County Government had fraudulently paid Sh51,569,775 to six private companies namely Daima One Enterprises, Zohali Services Limited, Makegra Suplies Limited, Kilingi Investments Company Limited, Leadership Edge Associated Limited and Johazi Investment Company," he stated.

Others arrested include Benaya Kisaka Mugavana, Lucy Wanjugu Kibogo, Josephine Felix Muramba, John Kahindi Kalume, Paula teido Mwazo and Ebrahim Mwanje Zia.

"Investigations established the following: The stated companies did not offer any services nor supplied goods to the County Government of Kilifi. That the Local Service Orders (LSO) used were fake as they did not originate from the County Government. That the County Government officials processed and approved payments for goods and services not delivered," Twalib pointed out.

He said that they will be arraigned at the Malindi Law courts today even as 14 other suspects are being pursued.

Among those being sought are Lennox Mwadzoya Mwasiya, Timothy Malinge Koe, Jacob Kazungu Khonde, Johnson Nyamawi Gambo, Dickson Mwagone Tembo, Daniel Baha Nguma, Sarah Wangui Kamau and Anne Muthoni Kibogo.