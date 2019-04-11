Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Tours Three New Regions

press release

President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun a six-day tour of three out of the six newly created regions in the country.

The President will visit the Western North, Ahafo and Bono East Regions on a first-round of tours and will, at a later date, visit the three other newly created regions.

President Akufo-Addo will first visit the Western North Region where he will cut the sod for the construction of the main campus of the Bibiani College of Health Sciences, and inspect a Cocoa Rehabilitation Farm at Ntrentrenso. He will proceed to Sefwi Wiawso, the regional capital to cut the sod for the construction of Sefwi Wiawso town roads.

The President will climax the day's event with a durbar of Chiefs and people of the Western North Region at the Sefwi Wiasomanhene's palace at Wiawso.

The President will also inspect the proposed site for the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council at Wiawso the following day, followed by a sod cutting exercise for the construction of a warehouse at Bia and proceed to cut the sod to begin works on Juaboso town roads.

At Dadieso in the Suaman Constituency, the President will commission an upgraded Health Centre to a District Hospital, and end the tour of the Western North region with Town Hall meeting at Akontombra.

President Akufo-Addo will move to the Ahafo region on Friday 12th April 2019, to begin the 3rd day of his regional tour where he is expected to visit Sankore, Kukuom, Mim, Goaso, Hwidiem in the Asunafo North and South and Asutifi South Constituencies.

He will proceed on Saturday 13th April to Kenyasi, Tanoso, Yamfo, Duayaw Nkwanta, and Bechem also in the Asutifi North and Tano North and South constituencies respectively.

Whilst there, the President will inspect a 1 district, 1 factory project in Tanoso, visit the site for the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council at Goaso, the regional capital, and hold Town Hall meetings with the opinion leaders, identifiable groups as well as Chiefs and people of the areas.

President Akufo-Addo will depart to Amantin, in the Bono East Region, on Sunday, 14th April, to initiate his tour of the Bono East region with a courtesy call on the Amantin Manhene, and later inaugurate a new Health Insurance Building and Female Ward at Atebubu Government Hospital.

The President will visit Techiman, Kintampo, Jema, and Nkoranza townships on Monday 15th April 2019.

In Techiman, President Akufo-Addo will call on the Techimanhene and inspect a proposed site for the construction of a Regional Coordinating Council.

He will hold Town Hall meetings with opinion leaders, identifiable groups as well as Chiefs and people of Kintampo and Jema and climax his tour with a call on the Nkoranza Traditional Council in Nkoranza.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)