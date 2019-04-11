Angola: Musician Bruno Neto Holds First Solo Concert

Luanda — The lyric singer Bruno Neto, member of the Lyrikhus group, will hold on Saturday (13 April) his first solo concert, which is intended to step up the promotion of lyric music countrywide.

Speaking to ANGOP, the baritone voice specialist has said that the concert will have two main features, namely the performance of erudite and classic songs, plus a series of covers of Angolan and foreign singers.

Bruno Neto, who is also a music teacher, stressed that the show will have a pedagogical character and will include the staging of the musical "The Phantom of the Opera".

The show will have performances by the lyric singers Marília Alberto and Joy Lourenzo, as well as the members of the Lyrikhus group.

Meanwhile, Bruno Neto appealed to lyric musicians to organise activities that enable the citizens to know more about this music style and learnt to appreciate it.

Bruno Neto has a degree in music from Cuba's Higher Institute of Arts.