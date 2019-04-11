Angola's National Parks Could Be Budgeted - Environment Minister

Luena — The Angolan government is studying the possibility of providing budgets to five national parks, announced on Wednesday in the eastern Moxico Province the Environment minister, Paula Francisco Coelho.

The minister disclosed the information at the end of a visit of the ministerial delegation, which assessed the growth of the ravines that threaten to destroy some social facilities in Luena City.

Paula Francisco Coelho underscored that the aim of budgeting the national parks is to boost their development and to secure the management of the existing resources.

Dispatched by President João Lourenço, the ministerial delegation integrates the Construction minister, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, the secretary of State for Waters, Luís Filipe da Silva, and the Environment minister, Paula Francisco Coelho, who led the working team.