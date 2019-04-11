Angola: Industry Ministry Urges Firms to Invest in Young Staff

Benguela — The first 2019 Broad Consultative Council of the Industry Ministry last Wednesday recommended firms to reinforce the investment in local young technicians of all types.

The Council, which has run under the motto "Growth of Output and National Industry Sustainability" presided over by the Industry minister, Bernarda Gonçalves Martins, also recommended the national education system to keep up with technological industrial evolution and innovation to train cadres able to meet the demands of the market.

The meeting, which was attended by participants from the country's 18 provinces, stressed the importance for the government to continue strengthening the regulation system of the economy, with a view to stabilizing the private activity.

The participants also announced that a mechanism for investment support is being created through the creation of a credit line, venture capital and insurance adjusted to the needs of the firms.

The provincial governor of Benguela (host), Rui Falcão, the Secretary of State for Economy and Planning, Sérgio Santos, and senior staff of the ministries of Industry, Finance, Energy and Water, industrial entrepreneurs , among others also took part in the event.