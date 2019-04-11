Angola: Petro Beat Recreativo Do Libolo

Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat Recreativo do Libolo by 2-1 Wednesday in Luanda, in a match of the calendar adjustment, for the 16th round of the national championship of the first division - GirabolaZap2018/ 19.

Avelino of Cuanza Sul team, opened the score in the 59th minute, with Tiago Azulão equalizing the match six minutes later and Karanga extended to the 68 ', a result that went on until the end of the match, allowing the tricolors club to shorten the point distance to the leaders.

With this win, Petro de Luanda, with one more game in arrears, cemented the second place in the league table, now with 45 points, minus three in relation to three times champions 1º de Agosto (48 pts).

Libolo, however, remain in fifth place with 31pts.