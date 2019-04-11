Nigeria: Govt to Compel All Petrol Stations to Commence Cooking Gas Sale

The Federal Government, Thursday, disclosed that it is working on a legislation, through the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to compel petroleum products marketers to set up gas filling plants in all the petrol stations across the country.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, stated this in Abuja, during the commissioning of Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee, NAWLG/Gasland Nigeria Limited, Liquefied Petroleum Gas plant in Mambila Barracks, Abuja, and the launch of LPG Micro Distribution Centres in Nigeria Army barracks and cantonments.

Kachikwu sated that the directive was aimed at deepening the usage of LPG across the country, in addition to promoting the ue of clean energy as well as creating employment opportunities.