11 April 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt to Compel All Petrol Stations to Commence Cooking Gas Sale

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, Thursday, disclosed that it is working on a legislation, through the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to compel petroleum products marketers to set up gas filling plants in all the petrol stations across the country.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, stated this in Abuja, during the commissioning of Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee, NAWLG/Gasland Nigeria Limited, Liquefied Petroleum Gas plant in Mambila Barracks, Abuja, and the launch of LPG Micro Distribution Centres in Nigeria Army barracks and cantonments.

Kachikwu sated that the directive was aimed at deepening the usage of LPG across the country, in addition to promoting the ue of clean energy as well as creating employment opportunities.

Nigeria

Atiku Denies Lobbying U.S. to Stop Buhari's Inauguration

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has denied spending $30,000 to hire a United States' lobby group to persuade the… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.