Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Coach Narrates His Troubled Stay in Kenya

Former Harambee Stars coach Paul Put now claims Football Kenya Federation (FKF) didn't offer him enough support when he was on the job.

The Belgian has also claimed that FKF and the government were at times inaccessible.

Put made these claims during an interview with Capital Sport in Egypt on Thursday, ahead of Friday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw.

"It was a very hard decision to leave Kenya. I didn't feel like I had the support at that moment. There was pressure (to perform) but no support," Put said.

DIFFICULT STINT

"Opportunities came my way and as a coach, you look to get more support. I worked for those three months with 100-percent motivation. I was very happy in Kenya because it was a nice country with nice people and I was lucky to win Cecafa on my first assignment. But I had to make a decision and it was not an easy one," he added.

"The last four or five weeks (of my stay in Kenya) were very hard for me and if you don't have the conversation with the people responsible, it's difficult for a coach. That's why I decide to move because having support is important," he further revealed.

Although he fell short of breaking down these claims, Nairobi News understands FKF delayed in offering him some amenities as per the contract, including a house and car.

SALARY DELAYS

Put became an instant favourite among Kenyan football fans and players during his three-month reign in which he won the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Machakos.

He would however dump Kenya and resurface in Guinea, taking up a similar role for the west African country.

Put's successor, Frenchman Sebastian Migne, has also regularly complained of salary delays.

All said, Put has barely been missed in Kenya since his departure, as Migne has successfully managed to steer Kenya to its first Africa Cup of Nations qualification in 15 years.