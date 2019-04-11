Nigeria: We'll Dislodge Kidnappers, Bandits From Their Hideouts - IGP

Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said the police was taking the fight to the camps and hideouts of the kidnappers and bandits to dislodge them from the dreaded Rugu forest, den of criminal activities.

He said the force had strategized to storm the bandits and kidnappers camps in the forest, destroy and occupy the camps to avoid them regrouping there.

The IGP who spoke during a visit to Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the government house, Katsina, also disclosed the arrest of kidnappers of the octogenarian mother-in-law of the Governor, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf, by his men.

IGP Adamu however called on the state government to provide with trusted locals to serve as informants to the Police's special squad "Operation Puff Adder" deployed to the state while also soliciting for the cooperation of people of the state to provide credible information that would help flush out the bandits, kidnappers and other forms of criminalities.

According to him, "We feel it is important to visit you, to look into the security challenges within the North West in general and Katsina State in particular.

"The activities of bandits are sources of concern for Mr. President and he has given us instructions to make sure that we clear these bandits and kidnappers through whatever means. We will arrest them, prosecute and jail them. For us to be able to do the job perfectly, we need the cooperation of the people of Katsina State. By that, I mean law enforcement agencies cannot do it alone. The criminals sometimes mingle with members of the communities and it is members of the communities that can identify them and inform the law enforcement agencies to act.

"We know some of the bandits have their camps somewhere in the forest. The strategy we are undertaking is to take the fight to them. Go to their camps, identify and destroy the camps, get them arrested and occupy the space so that they don't get back there. There is an operation going on called "operation puff adder" which is aimed at clearing, arresting, prosecuting the bandits and also giving members of the public confidence.

"You are all aware that sometime ago, the mother-in-law of the Governor was kidnapped but we were able to arrest them. The operation requires commitment from the local authority. It will be centered on human intelligence. You will identify for us, the trusted people that can work with us for us to generate intelligence against the bandits. We need that commitment from you.

"There is total cooperation between the police and the military in order to deal with these criminals. While we are cooperating with the military, I believe you have the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, we need their commitment too," IGP Adamu said.

Responding, Governor Masari described the situation as unfortunate.

Masari represented by his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu who cited the instance of the kidnap of the Governor's mother-in-law, however commended the IGP for his swift action which led to the apprehension of the kidnappers, just as he commended him for operation puff adder launched to checkmate activities of the bandits and kidnappers.