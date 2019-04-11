Nigeria: Insecurity - ... .as Another Asks Govt to Revisit Restructuring

Yenagoa — A group, 21st Century Youths of the Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, yesterday, expressed concern over the failure of the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of Nigerians, urging the government to revisit the demand for restructuring

The group in a statement by "Gen" Izon Ebi, said the government was very good in condemning killing of innocent Nigerians, but does not match words with action.

It said: "Government should revisit the clamour for restructuring by the various geopolitical zones, including Pan Niger Delta Forum PANDEF, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Pan-Yoruba cultural organisation, Afenifere and the Middle Belt Elders Forum and agitators, and as a matter of utmost urgency, sign into law the electoral and other bills passed by the National Assembly to strengthen our institutions."

"The Federal Government should also revisit the recommendation of its party, All Progressives Congress, APC Committee chaired by the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, on restructuring. The restructuring of this nation is the only panacea to the monster bedevilling the growth, peace and prosperity of this nation.

"Immediate devolution of power, creation of state police to allow the people protect themselves as practised in other civilized democracies because democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people to allow the people participate, protect and contribute to the development of our dear nation."

The agitators also condemned the move by some politicians to blackmail the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo by sponsoring thugs and villagers to vandalize the Vocational Training Centre in Kaiama, Bayelsa State.

"It is regrettable and unacceptable to blackmail the sincere efforts of Professor Dokubo and President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the amnesty programme," it said.

"This is another act of desperation and cheap ploy by the political buccaneers, who see the amnesty programme as a meal ticket and as such are not comfortable with the giant strides recorded by Dokubo since his appointment as the coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme.

"We score Dokubo high because he has so far tried and deserves our commendation not vilification by some disgruntled leaders and stakeholders of the ruling party that feels it is their birthright and anybody appointed to the office as the coordinator of the PAP must dance to their tune at all times," the group said.