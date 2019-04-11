South Africa: Former Sharks Star Starts for Kings

Port Elizabeth — The Southern Kings have named their team to take on Welsh side, Ospreys , in their final PRO14 home fixture for the 2018/19 season on Friday night.

The match will be played at Nelson Mandela University's Madibaz Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 19:35.

After a lengthy period on the sidelines due to injury, former South African Sevens and Sharks star Sibusiso 'S'bura' Sithole will make a long-awaited return to the playing field, making his first appearance for the season in the starting line-up.

Sithole will form a midfield partnership with Berton Klaasen, who made his 50th appearance for the Southern Kings last week and is a replacement for the injured Tertius Kruger. Kruger sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's 18-18 tie with Dragons.

In other changes in the backline, Ulrich Beyers will make a return to the starting line-up at No 15 in the place of Masixole Banda, while Harlon Klaasen will start on the right wing where he replaces Michael Makase, who himself was a late replacement last week following a hamstring injury to the Kings' leading try-scorer Yaw Penxe.

Up front, exciting young prop Alulutho Tshakweni makes a return to the starting XV in a rotational switch with veteran Schalk Ferreira, who will be on the bench this week.

Captain JC Astle will have a new starting lock partner in Stephan Greeff, who will get a start in the No 4 jersey this week. Dries van Schalkwyk shifts to blindside flank where he replaces hard-tackling Tienie Burger, who has been ruled out of action with a shoulder injury.

Fijian Meli Rokoua will also make a return to the match-day 23 squad where he will provide backline cover alongside Banda. Schalk Oelofse has also been included on the bench to provide cover in the second row.

"We have had a few injuries that have forced us to make certain changes to our team," head coach Deon Davids said.

"In certain positions we have rotated some of the players, and we are happy to see a guy like S'bura Sithole back in action as he gets his first run of the season after a frustrating time out with injuries.

"Ospreys is a good side with international players, and we expect a tough encounter against them this Friday. We will be playing our last match at home for this current season and we want to end it off on a high in front of our loyal home crowd."

Teams:

Southern Kings

15 Ulrich Beyers, 14 Harlon Klaasen, 13 Sibusiso Sithole, 12 Berton Klaasen, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Bader Pretorius, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Dries van Schalkwyk, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 JC Astle (captain), 4 Stephan Greeff, 3 De-Jay Terblanche, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Alulutho Tshakweni

Substitutes: 16 Alandre Van Rooyen, 17 Schalk Ferreira, 18 Pieter Scholtz, 19 Schalk Oelofse, 20 Stephan de Wit, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Masixole Banda 23 Meli Rokoua

Ospreys

TBA

Source: Sport24