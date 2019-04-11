South Africa: Bonteheuwel Women Won't Be Taken for Fools By Politicians

analysis

The Cape Flats suburb of Bonteheuwel is associated with some of the province's worst gang violence and most deprived social conditions. But it is also home to the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies, a group of women who exercise together weekly and give one another the kind of support they say is often lacking from government structures. When it comes to winning these women's votes in the upcoming elections, politicians still have their work cut out for them.

Nigerian musician Davido's smash hit Fall reverberates around a community hall in Bonteheuwel. About 30 middle-aged women are clapping and laughing as they take turns to lead the others in exercise sequences. Tae Bo air punches are followed by jumping jacks and hip rolls.

"Look here, I'm 50 years old!" one woman protests in mock indignation.

"I'm 62!" counters another breathlessly. The oldest among them is 78.

At the centre of the action is a short, bespectacled woman in a headscarf who wears a whistle around her neck and an unmistakable aura of authority. Soraya Salie is the powerhouse behind the Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies: A group of women from one of the most economically deprived areas of the Cape Flats who have been meeting...