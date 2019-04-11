11 April 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Malawi Part Ways With Van Geneugden

Malawi have parted ways coach Ronny van Geneugden following the team's failure to qualify for the finals of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.

In a statement, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) said they decided against extending the contract of the Belgian, whose two-year contract ended on March 31 2019, due to poor performance.

"The Executive Committee resolved to adopt the recommendation of the Technical Committee not to renew the contract of the national team coach based on poor results of the Malawi national team," FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said.

The coach won two games in 22 games of all competitions under his two-year tenure.

Under-23 coach Meke Mwase has since been in temporary charge of the team which finished the 2019 Afcon qualifiers with five points in group B. Mwase's first assignment will be a Total African Nations Championship Ethiopia 2020 qualifier against eSwatini later this month.

