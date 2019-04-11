Africa: Total AFCON 2019 - Head Coaches Eager to Know the Outcome of the Draw

Gathered in the Egyptian capital, the coaches of the qualified teams have only one thing in mind: the April 12th draw for the Total African Cup of Nations 2019 with the pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx as a superb setting.

The Confederation of African Football will validate the composition of the hats for this draw during its Executive Committee meeting. Egypt at home seems to be the team to avoid!

"I want to avoid the Egyptian team", Ricardo Manetti told cafonline.com. The Namibia head coach had already participated in the AFCON as a player,. "It would be difficult to play against the Pharaohs in front of their audience."

This equation with many unknowns does not worry Paul Put. The Guinea coach believes that "we shouldn't worry about something we can't control."

"A draw is good a posteriori, not a priori," said Florent Ibenge, the DRC coach. The Leopards qualified on the last game of the qualifiers. "The most important thing is the preparation stage that will take place before the tournament", according to Ibenge.

Kenya is returning to the AFCON after 15 years of absence. "We want to prove that we deserve to be there," explains Sébastien Minier, the Harambee Stars coach.

For Madagascar's first appearance at a finals, its coach, Nicolas Dupuis, plays modestly against the continent's top teams: "Egypt is home but there is also Senegal, which is the best team at the moment. Côte d'Ivoire has always impressed me, not to mention Hervé Renard's Morocco or Nigeria."