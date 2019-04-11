11 April 2019

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Total AFCON 2019 - Head Coaches Eager to Know the Outcome of the Draw

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gathered in the Egyptian capital, the coaches of the qualified teams have only one thing in mind: the April 12th draw for the Total African Cup of Nations 2019 with the pyramids of Giza and the Sphinx as a superb setting.

The Confederation of African Football will validate the composition of the hats for this draw during its Executive Committee meeting. Egypt at home seems to be the team to avoid!

"I want to avoid the Egyptian team", Ricardo Manetti told cafonline.com. The Namibia head coach had already participated in the AFCON as a player,. "It would be difficult to play against the Pharaohs in front of their audience."

This equation with many unknowns does not worry Paul Put. The Guinea coach believes that "we shouldn't worry about something we can't control."

"A draw is good a posteriori, not a priori," said Florent Ibenge, the DRC coach. The Leopards qualified on the last game of the qualifiers. "The most important thing is the preparation stage that will take place before the tournament", according to Ibenge.

Kenya is returning to the AFCON after 15 years of absence. "We want to prove that we deserve to be there," explains Sébastien Minier, the Harambee Stars coach.

For Madagascar's first appearance at a finals, its coach, Nicolas Dupuis, plays modestly against the continent's top teams: "Egypt is home but there is also Senegal, which is the best team at the moment. Côte d'Ivoire has always impressed me, not to mention Hervé Renard's Morocco or Nigeria."

Africa

EU-Funded Scientists Unveil First Ever Image of a Black Hole

The Commission is today revealing the first ever image of a black hole taken by Event Horizon Telescope, a global… Read more »

Read the original article on CAF.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.