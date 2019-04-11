Africa: CAF Confed Cup - Nkana Snatch Narrow Win Over Sfaxien

Record three-time championsCS Sfaxien got a valuable away goal in Zambia on Sunday after losing 2-1 Nkana in their Total CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal, first leg tie at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

A late goal from second half substitute defender Habib Oueslati ensured Sfaxien returned home with a precious away goal into the April 14 final leg date in Sfax.

Sfaxien coach Ruud Krol was philosophical about the result in what was the Tunisian sides first loss in the competition since December when interestingly they were beaten 1-0 in Lusaka by Nkana's compatriots Green Buffaloes but still advanced to the pre group stage 4-2 on aggregate.

"We are happy with the gol we scored here. Scoring an away goal is always important. We have 90 minutes left to win the match. We have to play with our minds and this is important because we want to continue in this competition," Krol said.

"In short, we are happy with the result but not happy with the performance."

His Nkana opposite Beston Chambeshi insisted the narrow victory was adequate to take into the final leg this Sunday despite odds stakes against them after losing their last three away games in the group stages.

"I think there is no pressure we have won the games. I know we have been bad travelers but we will have to work our cards well and come back with a positive result," Chambeshi said.

Meanwhile, Nkana looked very comfortable at home and goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga had little to do for the first hour but was called upon in the 24th minute to keep out striker Aymen Harzi's shot.

Nkana took a 1-0 lead into the break when midfielder Kelvin Malunga bundled in the ball from close-range in the 35th minute.

Mubanga then turned provider in the 52nd minute for Nkana's second when Fred Tshimenga headed in the final goal.

But a lapse at the back in the 81st minute saw 55th minute substitute Oueslati fire in the ball on the near post from short pass from Kingsley Sokari to take a crucial away goal.