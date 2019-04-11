Africa: Women Olympics Q - Uganda Crested Cranes 0-1 Ethiopia

*Ethiopia qualifies 4-2 on aggregate

Uganda Crested Cranes fallen 1-0 to Ethiopia during the return leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

The Crested Cranes had a promising start where forward Fazila Ikwaput and Hassifa Nasuna troubled the visiting team hitting the cross bar through Ikwaput after a mistake by the Ethiopia goalkeeper.

Loza Abera scored the lone goal on the evening in the 68th minute of the well-attended game , There were changes to the team in the second half Industrious Lillian Mutuuzo was introduced for Resty Nanziri at the very start of the second half.

Riticia Nabbosa and Sandra Nabweteme were later brought on for Yudaya Nakayenze and Fauzia Najjemba respectively.Ethiopia qualified 4-2 on aggregate after their 3-2 victory in the first leg away in Addis Ababa last Wednesday.

Head coach Faridah Bulega had made four changes from the side which played in the first leg. There were starts to striker Hasifa Nasuna, wingers Resty Nanziri, Fausiah Najjemba and Captain Tracy Jones Akiror.

US based striker Sandra Nabweteme, Lillian Mutuuzo, Phiona Nabbumba and Shamilah Nalujja all who commanded starting slots in the first leg started on the bench in the return leg.

Ethiopia advances to meet Cameroon to determine who goes through to the games next year.

"We were unlucky in all the games home and away, if we had scored all our chance we would be through but the girls did their best in the game and I salute them though we are out which is very painful" Faridah Bulega.

"We came here with a purpose and it was fighting not to concede because in our first game they scored in the last minutes and it was very tricky for us, we knew they would attack and the strategy was to counter attack and it paid off we scored" Ware Birtuylan.

Team Line Ups: Uganda Crested Cranes XI:

Ruth Aturo (G.K), Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya, Yudaya Nakayenze (65' Riticia Nabbosa), Resty Nanziri (46' Lillian Mutuuzo), Tracy Jones Akiror, Fazila Ikwaput, Hassifah Nassuna, Fauzia Najjemba (70' Sandra Nabweteme)

Subs Not Used: Daisy Nakaziro (G.K), Juliet Nalukenge, Phiona Nabbumba, Shamirah Nalugya, Marion Amangat

Ethiopia XI: Abayinesh Beyoro (G.K), Ware Birtuylan Gebrekristo (Captain), Asafaw Bizuayehu Tadese, Kara Meskerem Kanko, Getenet Mekonnen, Denise Senaf Wakuma, Kidane Serkadis Guta, Loza Abera, Buwoli Hiwot Dengiso, Tesfamariam Meselu Abera.

Subs: Martha Beyene Bekele, Asefa Almnesh Geremew, Tadesse Aregash Kalsa, Boyzo Senayat Bogale, Helen Eshetu