South Africa: Court Gives Glimmer of Hope to Street People and the Homeless

The most common response of cities, and of their metropolitan police forces, is to treat homeless people, and others who ply their trade or live on the streets, as criminals. A ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal has brought new hope to South Africa's dispossessed.

On 3 April 2019, the Supreme Court of Appeal in Ngomane & others v City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality & another (734/2017) [2018] ZASCA 57 censured the City of Johannesburg for its treatment of homeless people in a raid where their property, primarily materials to construct shelter, was confiscated. The court declared the conduct of the Metropolitan Police unlawful and inconsistent with the Constitution.

The court upheld homeless people's right to dignity, privacy and not to be deprived of their property. It said that "the conduct of the respondents' personnel was not only a violation of the applicants' property rights in their belongings but also disrespectful and demeaning. This obviously caused them distress and was a breach of their right to have their inherent dignity respected and protected".

This decision should not be surprising, considering that courts have consistently found similar conduct unlawful.

For example, in Makwickana v Ethekwini Municipality and Others 2015 (3)...