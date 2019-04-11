Nigeria: Edo, CBN Partner to Boost State's Agripreneur Programme

Determined to provide farmers with access to funding and other inputs to increase productivity, the Edo state Government has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on a synergy between the Anchor Borrowers' Programme and the state's Agripreneur programme.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Programme, Joe Okojie disclosed this during a one-day sensitisation programme for farmers in Owan West and Ovia North East Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the programme is aimed at creating awareness on the use of modern techniques in rice and maize farming, urging the farmers to adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to attain high yields.

The governor's aide stressed that the state government will leverage on the CBN Anchor Borrowers' program to redefine her agripreneur and agribusiness programmes.

Stressing that the state is working with some strategic partners to strengthen the agriculture value chain, he said the government has secured financing for the projects, which can only be assessed by the farmers when necessary requirements have been met.

Chairman, Owan West Local Government Area, Mr Frank Ileboya urged the farmers to make good use of the opportunity as it could be a life-changing experience.

One of the farmers, Onotaye Afrodeem, described the initiative as laudable and expressed gratitude to the state government.

He added: "We are impressed and happy with the meeting we had with the Special Adviser on Agriculture. I want to use this medium to assure the state government that we are very prepared to farm and we will not disappoint."