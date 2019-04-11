Nigeria: FCTA to Audit Orphanages in Abuja

Abuja — THE Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, yesterday, disclosed that it had concluded arrangements to carry out a comprehensive audit of all the orphanages operating in the nation's capital.

According to the FCTA, the audit will be carried out to ascertain the number of such homes operating in the territory and to know the level of compliance in accordance with the Child Rights Act.

Reacting to allegations that authorities of the FCT Administration were out to forcibly outlaw orphanages in the nation's capital, Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, AMMC, Umar Shuaibu, said the establishment of an orphanage in a modern city like Abuja must follow the master plan.

According to him, FCT as a role model of the 36 states of the federation, the implementation of the Child Rights Act in FCT was paramount, critical and must be strictly adhered to.

He said:"We are going to make sure that henceforth, all orphanages in Abuja are audited, to ensure that everyone of them conforms with the rules and regulations governing the practice of this activity, to forestall problems like this one (Kubwa orphanage saga) in the future."