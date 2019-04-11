South Africa: Gangster State - Scramble for Alternative Venue After Plug Pulled On Book Launch

analysis

An alternative venue - but with restricted capacity for only 150 tickets - has been hurriedly arranged for Pieter-Louis Myburgh's Gangster State Cape Town book launch on Thursday night after both Exclusive Books and the V&A Waterfront pulled the plug on the event taking place at the Waterfront venue.

Investigative journalist and author of the book, Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture, Pieter-Louis Myburgh posted the possible cancellation on his Twitter account early on Thursday morning.

This led to a public outcry on social media against the decision to postpone the event at the Waterfront venue on Thursday night.

The launch of the controversial book was scheduled to take place on Thursday evening at the V&A Waterfront Exclusive Books. However, Exclusive Books and the V&A Waterfront postponed the launch, citing security concerns. Both planned to reschedule the event.

These concerns follow disruptions at the Johannesburg book launch on Tuesday 9 April by a group of ANC Youth League supporters, which resulted in the event being forcibly shut down. There were also plans by the Free State ANCYL to have a ceremonial book burning on 15 April, which have since been cancelled.

"They [Exclusive Books and the V&A Waterfront]...