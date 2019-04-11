South Africa: Tutu's Rainbow Nation and Mandela's Powerful Vision Are Under Severe Stress

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing everything in his power to revive the Mandela vision and values after almost a decade of the disastrous rule which took the country to the very edge of failed state status. There is hope again but the restoration process will be long and hard.

"I see only one hope for our country, and that is when white men and black men... desiring only the good for their country, come together to work for it. I have one great fear in my heart, that one day when they are turned to loving, they will find that we are turned to hating... ."

The prophetic words of Msimangu, a Zulu wanted by police for murdering a white man, in Alan Paton's iconic novel Cry the Beloved Country still the best-selling book - other than the Bible - in South African literary history.

At the time of Paton's death in 1988 aged 85, it had sold more than 15-million copies in 20 countries since its publication in February 1948, the year the National Party came to power in South Africa. Long Walk to Freedom, Nelson Mandela's autobiography is said to have clocked up sales of 15-million worldwide since...