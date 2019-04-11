South Africa: DA Wins Ward Off the ANC in Western Cape, While ANC Has Solid Holds in Johannesburg

analysis

The Democratic Alliance claimed Ward 4 in Hessequa on Thursday night to win outright control of the municipality. The ANC had solid holds in two strongholds in Johannesburg in what proved to be an eventful night in the last round of by-elections before the 2019 national and provincial elections. Here is analysis of all the results.

Eastern Cape

Ward 2 (Graaff-Reinet Nieu-Bethesda) in Dr Beyers Naude DA 79% (76%) ANC 21% (21%).

Dr Beyers Naude municipality was formed after the 2016 local government elections when Camdeboo (Graaff Reinet), Baviaans (Willowmore) and Ikhwezi (Jansenville) amalgamated. The municipality falls in the Sarah Baartman district of the province.

The DA had a comfortable hold in this contest. They were able to get a higher percentage share of the vote in Graaff-Reinet, while the ANC was able to get a higher percentage share of the vote in the smaller district of Nieu-Bethesda.

Turn-out was 48% (68%).

Ward 18 (KwaTshatshu KuGongqo) in Intsika Yethu ANC 76% (83%) UDM 20% (3%) EFF 4% (6%)

This is a ward north of Cofimvaba. The ward sits between the R61 and the R410 roads and is comprised of villages and small rural settlements. Intsika Yethu is part of the...